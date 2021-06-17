Despite victim recantation, Pooh Shiesty to stay jailed. And now, he’s facing federal charges

Rapper Pooh Shiesty won’t be getting out of jail in Miami, despite the victim in his strip club shooting case supposedly recanting. And the rapper may have bigger problems: lawyers revealed in court on Thursday he may be facing federal charges in an earlier shooting case.

A Miami-Dade judge on Thursday declined to grant a bond for the rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, as prosecutors investigate why the victim — a security guard at the King of Diamonds strip club — suddenly decided to stop cooperating with authorities.

“This is very concerning to me. Our office is obviously investigating it,” Miami-Dade prosecutor Ruben Scolavino told Circuit Judge Ellen Venzer.

The prosecutor, in court, also revealed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had placed a “federal detainer” on Williams on his other pending state criminal case. That means federal authorities may be seeking to charge him for a shooting that happened in Bay Harbor Islands last year in what police said was a drug deal gone wrong.

“We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” said his defense attorney, Saam Zangeneh. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

Williams, who hails from Memphis, Tennessee, is part of rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label and also has a hit song called “Back in Blood.” He surrendered last October to face attempted murder charges in the Bay Harbor Islands case, but had been released on bond.

Then last month, Williams was accused of shooting a security guard in the ankle after a performance at the King of Diamonds strip club on Memorial Day. According to an arrest warrant, Williams grew angry when someone in the crowd knocked a wad of cash from his pocket, causing a ruckus as patrons started trying to pick up the money.

Police said that the security guard, Frivin Dor, tried ushering the rapper out of the club, while putting his hand on the firearm tucked in Williams’ waistband to stop him from pulling it out. Angered, Williams took out the gun and fired one shot — hitting Dor in the ankle, according to the warrant.

Since his arrest earlier this month, the judge had held Williams with no bond. But Williams’ defense attorneys this week asked the judge to reconsider after saying they interviewed Dor and he recanted and “does not wish to prosecute Mr. Williams.”

According to a motion filed in court, Dor claimed in “shocking testimony” that he didn’t remember talking to Miami-Dade detectives because he was drugged up on pain killers at the hospital. Dor claimed that Williams never pointed the gun at him and “most importantly he is unsure as to who actually shot him,” the motion said.

During Thursday’s court hearing, prosecutor Scolavino said his office would be probing why Dor suddenly flipped before deciding whether to press charges.

“The victim originally gave a recorded statement where he was very lucid, clear, and gave very clear and descriptive answers,” Scolavino said.

“If I’m reading between the lines, I assume what you’re trying to tell me is that there may have been some pressure exerted upon this witness to change their testimony,” Judge Venzer said.

“At this point in time, the state and authorities are investigating it. Obviously we are concerned that may be an issue,” Scolavino said.