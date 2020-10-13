Miami Herald Logo
Rapper surrenders after being wanted in Bay Harbor Islands shooting, police say

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, an artist under Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, was arrested in connection to a Bay Harbor Islands shooting on Friday, police said.

On Tuesday, Lontrell Williams, a 20-year-old rapper known as Pooh Shiesty, surrendered to Bay Harbor Islands police. Police issued an arrest warrant for Williams Saturday, saying he was wanted in connection with Friday’s shooting.

On Friday, police responded to a shooting in a condominium parking lot around the 10600 block of 97th Street. When police arrived two people were wounded.

Investigators say the shooting appears to have been a botched drug deal between people who know each other.

Williams is facing several charges, including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm and theft.

There are still two other subjects who are alleged to have been involved with the shooting, police said.

Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
