Rapper Pooh Shiesty arrested in Miami over King of Diamonds strip club shooting

- Miami-Dade Corrections

Rapper Pooh Shiesty surrendered Tuesday to face a criminal charge from a shooting that allegedly happened over the Memorial Day weekend at a strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, 21, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail on an aggravated battery charge, jail records show.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald, Williams shot a security guard in the leg. The incident happened on May 30 at the King of Diamonds strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Video surfaced on Instagram of him walking out of a show at the club with a weapon.

The latest charge adds to the legal woes in Miami for Williams, who is from Memphis, Tennessee, and has a hit song called “Back in Blood.” Williams is part of rapper Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label.

In December, Williams was arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands. In that case, he’s charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and petty theft. He’s pleaded not guilty, and had been out on bond since his March.

His lawyers, Saam Zangeneh and Bradford Cohen, arranged the surrender Tuesday. Zangeneh declined comment until after his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

According to the warrant, Williams had just performed at the strip club on the 7000 block of Northwest 72nd Ave. A security guard was escorting him out just before 4 a.m. through the crowd when “an unknown person knocked money” of the rapper’s back pocket. The crowd began excitedly trying to pick up the cash.

Williams grew angry and jumped back on the stage to “see who was grabbing his money,” the warrant said. The security guard saw a gun in his waistband. The guard “told the defendant to hide the firearm and tried to put his hand on [Williams’] hand to prevent him from taking the firearm out from his waistband,” the warrant said.

Williams, as he was being led out of the club again, took out the gun and fired one shot — hitting the guard in the ankle, according to the warrant by Miami-Dade Detective Daniel Soto.

The guard told police that when he saw the rapper taking the gun out, his jumping out of the way “saved him from being shot in the torso.” Williams fled the club with his entourage in a Cadillac Escalade, police said.

The shooting was a minor episode in the larger spate of violence that unfolded over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and in the days since. The same morning, in an unrelated incident, gunmen opened fire outside a rap show at El Mula Banquet Hall, killing three people and wounding 20.

Miami, Florida, June 3, 2021 - Melanie Brutan (second from left, leaning over) mother of Desmond Owens who was killed at the shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall, grieves in front of a makeshift memorial at El Mula Banquet Hall as Annette Jones (left) and Schkena Brutan (third from left comfort her. Jose A Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com