A Harley rider was killed in a Miami-Dade hit-and-run. An arrest was made Tuesday

A Southwest Miami-Dade man with an almost spotless driving record was less than a quarter mile from home last week when, police say, he left a man to die.

Miami-Dade police arrested 47-year-old Ravindra Singh Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death. The other person involved in the Thursday night crash at the intersection of Southwest 196th Street and 127th Avenue was the 58-year-old rider of the 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

An arrest report says the Harley rider, whose name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, died a half hour later.

According to that report, Singh turned his 2003 Toyota Corolla left off Southwest 127th Avenue onto 196th Street around 9:15 p.m. This put him in the path of the motorcycle rider, who hit the right side of the Toyota. The report says Singh continued on without stopping to help or call the police.

The report says police found Singh and his car at his home on Tuesday and he confessed to the crash and leaving the scene.

A check of online traffic records in Miami-Dade and Broward show only three tickets and two convictions, all in Miami-Dade, for Singh over the last 12 years. He paid $185 after getting caught doing 49 mph in a 30 mph zone in 2008 and he paid $120 after a seat belt violation in 2012.