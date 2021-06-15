When lightning strikes a car on the highway, you wonder when is it going to dry out?

A woman prepares to cross the street at The Palms at Town & Country Mall in the Kendall neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 14, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

The work week started soggy in South Florida, with strong wind gusts approaching 75 mph in Broward and the driver of a rented Nissan Rogue having a shocking moment on Interstate 75 around mile marker 30.5 when a rogue lightning bolt zapped the car’s antenna and also gouged a seven-foot-long, four-inch-wide stripe in the pavement, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wicked.

National Weather Service in Miami meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald Monday more severe weather could be on tap into the week as the “unsettled pattern is going to continue.”

On Tuesday, that prediction hasn’t changed. According to the weather service’s hazardous weather outlook, repeated heavy rainfall from thunderstorms could bring localized flooding to South Florida streets and neighborhoods, especially in areas with poor drainage.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms — a 70% afternoon chance after the morning’s respite — are likely and could contain strong winds topping 45 mph, heavy downpours and small hail. Waterspouts, too.

That wet forecast with an improved weekend applies to most of Florida’s east coast, as well as Bradenton, according to NWS meteorologists. The Keys also will share the weather pattern, with isolated thunderstorms possible through Monday.

Bradenton adds a dangerous rip current alert for Pinellas and coastal Hillsborough, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

545 AM | Higher coverage of showers and lightning storms continues across east central Florida today with another early initiation and potential multiple rounds as well as localized flooding. Some storms strong to severe later today. Hot & Humid - stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/AbmmCQKM16 — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) June 15, 2021

Jun 15: A wet & windy day yesterday, with reports of lightning damage, wind damage, & flooding. Another soggy day is expected today so please keep weather aware. With plenty of rain across the east coast areas yesterday, it won't take too much to get localized flooding today. pic.twitter.com/zK3ewiArXD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2021

When is it going to dry out?

Can you wait to Friday?

By Thursday night’s slight chance of showers, Friday eyes a mostly dry 20% storm chance. Saturday and Sunday will remain cloudy, but rain chances are 20%-30% and storms shouldn’t be as popping as on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

NBC6 meteorologist Adam Berg goes along with that forecast, adding that temperatures will heat up again once the rain tapers, hitting the low 90s Saturday through Monday.

“But we will have a subtle beach breeze to take the edge off ... a little,” Berg tweeted ... enticingly.