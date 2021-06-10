A hit-and-run driver killed a South Miami-Dade scooter rider. A teenager will be charged

Miami-Dade police say when investigators reached the home of 19-year-old Marcus Pradere Wednesday night, Pradere’s father greeted them with “I know exactly why you’re here. Come in. My son was very scared.”

Now, Pradere has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with physical evidence. His bond has been set at $15,000.

Pradere is accused of killing 38-year-old Rolando Rodriguez near the intersection of Old Dixie Highway and Southwest 296th Street, about 3.5 miles from Pradere’s home. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared Rodriguez dead when they got to the crash location.

An arrest report says Pradere admitted crashing into Rodriguez, who was riding a standing electric scooter, then leaving him behind around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they found Pradere’s 2012 red Honda in his garage with a gray cover thrown on it to cover up the damage.

In the almost 30 months between Nov. 25, 2018, and this past May 5, Pradere had been ticketed five times. He paid $488.10 in fines after convictions for careless driving, failing to use a designated lane and improper change of lane in 2018 and 2019.

His 2021 tickets on charges of improper U-turn and speeding (73 mph in a 45 mph zone) are still going through the traffic court process.