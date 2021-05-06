Dania Beach bicyclist killed in hit-and-run, Broward deputies say. Driver still on the loose

An unknown driver is still on the run after striking and killing a bicyclist — before speeding away, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect, but has asked the public for help.

Sometime before 11:30 p.m., the woman was riding her bicycle around the 2300 block of West State Road 84 in Dania Beach, witnesses told the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

While riding in the right thru lane, she fell off her bike, witnesses say. That’s when someone in a newer model, dark Chevrolet Silverado pickup hit her as she tried to get up.

The driver didn’t stop and drove away, deputies say.

After receiving a call about the hit-and-run, BSO deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived to the scene, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.