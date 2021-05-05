Miami boat driver charged after Rickenbacker weekend hit-and-run that killed a father

Alcides Yagues GoFundMe

A Miami man has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of leaving the scene of a boating accident with an injury after what Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers described as a fatal hit-and-run boating crash.

Jorge Rodriguez Del Rey, 50, is home after posting $5,000 bond. Alcides Andres Yagues, a 26-year-old South Miami-Dade father of two, is dead. Yagues’ family has set up a GoFundMe.com page.

According to the FWC crash report, the tragedy occurred north of the Rickenbacker Causeway and west of the Rickenbacker Marina around 2 p.m., Saturday afternoon. Del Rey, driving a 37-foot Axopar boat with nine passengers, crashed into Yagues and his Jet Ski-like Yamaha. Yagues flew from the personal watercraft. Del Rey left the area.

FWC officers found Del Rey’s boat at a marina later. Meanwhile, Yagues was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Online Miami-Dade traffic records say Del Rey’s paid $826 stemming from four traffic convictions on land over the last nine years for speeding (46 mph in a 30 mph zone); improper U-turn; running a stop sign and ignoring a flashing red light.