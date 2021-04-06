Crime

Person shot in a Brickell apartment building during an eviction, Miami-Dade police say

There’s been a shooting at a Brickell area high-rise apartment building, Miami-Dade police say.

Det. Khristopher Welch said Miami-Dade police were serving an eviction at the Brickell 1st rental building at 110 SW 12th St., but the person refused to leave the apartment. After officers went inside the apartment, a confrontation ensued and at least one person was shot.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

