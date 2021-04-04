A domestic violence situation turned into a police shooting, Fort Lauderdale cops say

Police car lights. The Wichita Eagle

A gunfire alert and a 911 call about domestic violence ended with a Fort Lauderdale cop shooting a suspect Sunday morning, Fort Lauderdale police say.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting — as is standard.

Fort Lauderdale police say the ShotSpotter alert for the 1000 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue and the domestic violence call for a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue came in Sunday at nearly the same time, 8:39 a.m. When officers arrived, they say a man began shooting at them.

An officer fired back and hit the suspect, then Det. Ali Adamson said, “quickly began to render livesaving aid until [Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue] arrived.”

The man is in stable condition after surgery.