Senior citizen shoots at his landlord, barricades himself, new Miami police chief says

Miami Chief of Police Art Acevedo updating the media on the barricaded senior citizen situation Monday afternoon. Miami Police Department Facebook page

By Miami standards, an 80-year-old man shooting at his landlord and barricading himself in his home is, well, Monday afternoon in the city.

What made Monday’s 1:30 p.m. incident different was the person passing this information along to the media wasn’t a public information officer, but Miami’s new Chief of Police — Art Acevedo.

Police chiefs usually give on-the-scene updates only when an officer shot someone or has been shot. But, hours after his swearing in Monday morning, Acevedo was at Northwest 48th Street and Fifth Avenue, giving the situation update, checking that he had the correct location when saying police might be in the area for a while and making a plea to the octogenarian barricaded.

“If this individual is watching, please know you’re family is out here, they love you, they care about you,” Acevedo said. “We care about you. Your neighbors care about you. Your landlord that was there cares bout about you. We’d like you to just come out. We promise you we’ll work with you to be respectful.

“This individual is a veteran of the United States Army served honorably. We want to get him out of here safely.”

Acevedo, who took the Miami job after a four-year stint in Houston — one of the largest police forces in the nation — noted that they would be patient in handling the situation and had evacuated several neighbors onto an air conditioned bus.

This story will be updated as the situation develops.