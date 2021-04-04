Broward County
A Broward senior citizen with dementia is missing. Police want the public’s help
Carlos Figueroa is 78 years old with dementia and diabetes. He walked away from his Margate home around 5 a.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.
Margate police want help finding him.
Figueroa stands five-foot-seven and weighs 220 pounds. He has green eyes, a moustache and glasses. When last seen he was dressed in red, white and blue — red sneakers, white T-shirt, blue shorts. He lived at 1000 Country Club Dr.
Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call 954-972-7111.
