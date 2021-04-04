A Broward senior citizen with dementia is missing. Police want the public’s help

Carlos Figueroa has been missing since Sunday morning, Margate police say Margate Police Department

Carlos Figueroa is 78 years old with dementia and diabetes. He walked away from his Margate home around 5 a.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Margate police want help finding him.

Figueroa stands five-foot-seven and weighs 220 pounds. He has green eyes, a moustache and glasses. When last seen he was dressed in red, white and blue — red sneakers, white T-shirt, blue shorts. He lived at 1000 Country Club Dr.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call 954-972-7111.