A South Florida college is opening campus in the fall — but with a vaccine rule for all

Nova Southeastern University to require all students, employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when it goes

Nova Southeastern University returns to full in-person classroom learning in the fall — but with one caveat: “NSU is mandating that all students and employees be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by August 1.”

NSU’s spokesman Joe Donzelli released the statement on Thursday and said the policy makes the Broward-based university “different from what other colleges and universities have announced for the fall 2021 semester.”

Florida International University, for instance, is taking a different tack.

“We have been working hard to facilitate vaccines for the university community but are not requiring them at this time for students, faculty or staff,” said FIU spokeswoman Maydel Santana.

Besides NSU’s main campus in Davie, the university also has locations in Miami, Miramar, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Puerto Rico.

Students will have to attend classes on campus in the fall with a few exceptions, depending on the programs.

NSU plans to discuss the policy at a 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, news conference in Fort Lauderdale.

Donzelli said the university will address at the conference how this proposal gets by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pledge to issue emergency rules preventing businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccinations through COVID-19 “passports.” The governor wants the Legislature to pass a permanent ban citing privacy concerns.

This story will be updated.