Even the suspect’s family knew who shot two people in a car in Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade police say there never was much doubt that Vincent Alexander was the gunman in Tuesday’s 4 a.m. shooting inside a red BMW that left a 29-year-old man dead and a woman in critical condition.

For one thing, according to an arrest report, the woman called a friend and screamed that Alexander, a relative of hers, had just shot her and Ivan Horta, then ran from the car. The car was parked at Northwest 74th Street and 17th Avenue, about a half mile from Alexander’s apartment.

Then, there’s what the report says happened after Alexander got to his apartment.

“While there, his family members called the police to report that he was the perpetrator of this shooting,” the report said.

Alexander was arrested at his apartment and charged with second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Casings for a 9mm handgun were found at the scene and Alexander already was a suspect in a stolen 9mm case under Miami’s police department.

The report says Alexander admitted being in the car with his family member and Horta after they left another relative’s house and said no one else was inside the car. But he also said he didn’t do the shooting.

All this happened two days short of Alexander’s one-year anniversary of being released from prison. He did 4 years, 7 1/2 months for carjacking, burglary with assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.