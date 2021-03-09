1 killed, 1 wounded during shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured during a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the area near Northwest 17th Avenue and 74th Street just before 4 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, according to Miami-Dade police.

Upon arriving, officers found a man dead and a woman with gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Video taken by multiple TV news station shows crime scene tape blocking off an area of the road early Tuesday. The investigation appears to involve a red BMW that is located near the train tracks, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

No other information was immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.