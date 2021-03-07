Crime

A triple shooting at a home killed a man, Miami-Dade cops say. A teenager was arrested

Late Saturday night, 19-year-old Ruben Williams was arrested on murder, attempted murder, child abuse, domestic violence, kidnapping and animal cruelty charges from a Leisure City tragedy, law enforcement sources say.

Saturday morning, Miami-Dade police say a man was shot dead and two other people were airlifted critical condition after a triple shooting at a home near Southwest 142nd Avenue and Southwest 294th Street.

No names were released, only that an argument turned into a shooting around 11:15 a.m. When police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, one man was dead. A woman and a 74-year-old man were airlifted to Jackson South Hospital.

