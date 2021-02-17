Miami man killed in front of his girlfriend’s Fort Lauderdale home on Valentine’s Day

Miami man Harry Garcon thought he was confronting a car burglar, Fort Lauderdale police say. Whether they were burglars or not, Garcon definitely was confronting his murderer.

Surveillance videos released by Fort Lauderdale police show Garcon being shot in the back of the head on Valentine’s Day around 4:25 in the afternoon. Garcon was in front of his girlfriend’s apartment in the 1100 block of Northwest Third Avenue.

The video shows Garcon coming out of the apartment and appearing to call to two men who had just walked past the apartment. Police say he thought one of them had gone through his car when it was parked in the driveway the day before.

On Sunday, the two men walked back to Garcon and, after a few words, all three look as if they’re walking back toward the apartment. Suddenly, the one directly behind Garcon pulls a gun out of his shorts and shoots him in the back of the head.

Garcon was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died. He was 31.

Police said both the shooter and the guy walking with him might be minors.

Anybody who knows anything about this should contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS), or Fort Lauderdale police Detetive Jason Wood at 954-828-5344, or Detective Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093.