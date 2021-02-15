Three arrested in Las Olas Blvd retail thefts. Ft Lauderdale cops think they had help

Fort Lauderdale police released still shots of security camera footage from several businesses along Los Olas Boulevard showing what they say are men who stole nearly $100,000 in merchandise from the stores.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested three men they say stole nearly $100,000 in items like high-end clothing and watches from two businesses on Las Olas Boulevard between August and December.

But investigators now believe the men had help and are looking for more suspects in the case.

“After further investigation, detectives have determined there are more than three suspects involved in these incidents,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a press release Monday.

Arrested on grand theft charges this week were Luis Angulo-Montalvan, 26, Juan Rodriguez Rivero, 24, and Yordan Soublett, 28. All three live in Miami-Dade County, according to police.

The men targeted two businesses along East Las Olas Boulevard, police say. The dates of the thefts are Aug. 27, Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, according to the release.

Detectives also suspect the men were involved in a “strong arm robbery” on Nov. 10 in the city of Delray Beach, the press release states.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Detective J. Vasquez at (954) 828-5645.