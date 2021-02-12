He was hit by a car, not once, but twice. Neither driver stopped, Broward deputies say

After James Bates was hit by a car the first time, he stumbled around and fell several times, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Then he was hit a second time.

That strike was deadly.

Bates, 35, died about two hours after he was found by passerby at about 4: 30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Northwest 15th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

On Friday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they were looking for both drivers, neither of whom stopped to help the man.

The sheriff’s office said Bates headed south along Northwest 15th Avenue after being hit the first time.

“The victim fell several times and spent an unknown amount of time in the roadway crawling on the ground disoriented,” BSO reported..

That’s when he was hit again. The second driver failed to stop as well, BSO said.

Bates was taken by paramedics to Broward Health North, where he died.

Anyone with information about the double hit-and-run is asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4840 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).