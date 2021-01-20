A customer at a Broward business raped a worker, BSO says. A video has been released

A rape occurred in an Oakland Park licensed massage establishment Monday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, and the agency released surveillance video of the suspect Wednesday afternoon.

According to BSO, a 4:30 a.m. customer at Massage Spa 101, 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd., began arguing over payment. He muscled a woman into a back room where he raped her before running away from the business.

Florida Department of Health records say Massage Spa 101 has been a licensed massage establishment since Nov. 20, 2018, with no discipline issues.

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact BSO Detective Stephanie Simmons, 954-321-4228. Those who want to stay anonymous can give information through Broward Crime Stoppers, 954-493-8477 (TIPS).