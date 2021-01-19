A hit-and-run driver killed a Broward woman. Here’s what police are hoping to find

Whoever was driving the car that struck Nancy Vazquez as she crossed Andrews Avenue Thursday night didn’t stop to call for help or check on the 59-year-old Oakland Park woman.

Vazquez died at 11:37 p.m. Thursday. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for that driver.

BSO says a fog lamp cover and other car pieces left at the scene indicate the driver was in a Honda Accord EX, 2013 through 2015 model year. A witness told deputies he saw a black, four-door car roll from the scene in the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Anyone with information to share can call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843. To remain anonymous, reach Broward Crime Stoppers by phone, 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the website.