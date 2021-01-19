A Coral Springs school resource officer offered to pay a minor for nude photos, BSO says

Steven Daniello Broward Sheriff's Office

A Coral Springs police school resource officer wanted to buy nude photos from a minor whose family he’d known for years, and discussed having the minor perform oral sex on him, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

But 63-year-old Steven Daniello did all this online, BSO said, so he didn’t realize when he was no longer talking with the child, but rather an undercover BSO detective.

Daniello was booked Monday on two counts of solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. Broward jail records say he was in the process of posting his $60,000 bond Tuesday afternoon.

A Coral Springs Police Department spokesman said Tuesday that they’re starting the process of firing Daniello, who had been with the agency since February 2017.

Daniello was a seasonal school resource officer at Westchester Elementary School. A seasonal SRO isn’t a full-time officer, required to work only Monday through Friday during the school year. According to a 2019 Coral Springs Police Department job posting for a seasonal SRO, they looked exclusively for applicants who were retired officers from a South Florida department. A database and Broward court records show Daniello had been with the Coconut Creek Police Department.

As described by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, “longtime family friend” Daniello and the minor began talking online in September. Arrest paperwork says, in addition to offering to buy nude pictures, Daniello requested oral sex from the minor and “manual stimulation with the victim’s hand.”

The requests for oral sex, the paperwork says, continued after the undercover detective had taken the place of the minor.