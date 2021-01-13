Crime

Arrest made in Christmas week shooting death near Hollywood’s Young Circle

A Hallandale Beach man who authorities wanted to see about a misdemeanor marijuana charge is in the Broward Main Jail on a manslaughter charge.

Hollywood police arrested Brandon Preston, 35, believing him to the gunman in a predawn Dec. 23 shooting that killed a man in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, a few hundred yards from Young Circle. Police had been semi-looking for Preston since March 4, when a warrant was issued after he didn’t show up for a court date on a marijuana possession case.

Hollywood police said in December that this shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident” between the shooter and victim.

