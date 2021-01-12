Two teenagers charged with killing a Fort Lauderdale 20-year-old — over $220 of weed

An attempted armed robbery of marijuana turned into murder in August, Hollywood police say. Now, court documents say, a Miami Gardens 18-year-old and a Hollywood 16-year-old are charged with murder, and a 20-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident is dead.

The deceased is Ruben Arutunian, who court documents say was found behind the wheel of his Cadillac ATS-V after it had crashed into a parked Honda CRV in the 3000 block of North 36th Avenue. Arutunian had been shot in the head and the wrist.

The gunman who investigators believe shot Arutunian in the wrist was Brandon Gabbidon, 18, who Hollywood police say U.S. Marshals took into custody in Miramar on Thursday. The person who shot Arutunian in the head, investigators say, was Jabari Buissereth, 16, who was arrested Dec. 15.

The amount of marijuana officers say they found near a black Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun: about 32 grams, worth about $229.

Who shot who and why were they there?

The arrest affidavit for Buissereth says he called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 after his pal, Gabbidon, had been shot in the arm. Gabbidon originally told police they’d met Arutunian to buy a cellphone and, as Gabbidon got out of the Cadillac, he realized he was shot in the arm, but didn’t know how.

When Gabbidon spoke with police later that evening at the hospital, he said he and his pal were going to buy $200 worth of weed from Arutunian, but Buissereth stayed outside the car the whole time.

Five days later, Gabbidon told police Arutunian tried to rob him at gunpoint for the cash as he sat in the shotgun seat. He said he managed to struggle with Arutunian until the gun went off twice. Gabbidon said he took the handgun with him out of the car, but dropped it outside the car. Gabbidon said he didn’t shoot Arutunian, but “It wasn’t supposed to go down like that.”

But, the arrest affidavit says, none of the evidence, including surveillance cameras, backed up their story.

Surveillance cameras, DNA and evidence

The Smith & Wesson found at the crime scene had been stolen from the center console of a Mazda in June, the affidavit said. While the handgun wore Gabbidon’s and Arutunian’s DNA, Gabbidon’s DNA also marked the gun’s trigger, the magazine and the 32-gram bag of marijuana. Arutunian’s didn’t.

The autopsy showed Arutunian had been shot in the head from the left side in a downward direction. The shot came from “close range.” One detective quickly concluded that if Gabbidon somehow fired that bullet from the passenger seat, “based on the angle and trajectory, he would’ve caused substantial injury to himself.”

Blood-stained jackets were taken from Buissereth’s home, as well as a Samsung cellphone found during a search warrant execution. Surveillance cameras from the area showed the two walking through a fence gap, Gabbidon getting into the Cadillac, two shots and the two running away.

The money they said Gabbidon pulled out for the buy while in the car wasn’t in the Cadillac.

“Suspects Gabbidon and Buissereth each brought a gun with the intent of robbing the victim of the marijuana,” the affidavit synopsis says.

The investugation’s hypothesis: When Arutunian opened the console to pull out the product, Gabbidon whipped out the Smith & Wesson. Arutunian fought him for it, and while Gabbidon got shot, Arutunian took a bullet to the left wrist and leg.

But it was Buissereth, from outside the driver’s side, who shot Arutunian at close range, investigators say.