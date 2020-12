A body was found Tuesday morning in the Four Points by Sheraton that’s near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO deputies got a call at 10:45 a.m. concerning a dead person at 1900 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Homicide and crime scene detectives are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.