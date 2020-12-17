He ‘may have touched her vagina’ cops say Miami-Dade masseur admitted about teen client

A 14-year-old said the licensed massage therapist hired for family massage fondled her breasts and vagina under her clothes, a Miami-Dade police arrest report said.

North Miami-Dade resident Cristian Ramirez, 39, was arrested Wednesday on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child aged 12 to 16.

Ramirez, the report claims, told police “he massaged the victim’s legs close to her vagina and may have touched her vagina.”

Online Florida Department of Health records say Ramirez has been licensed since Aug. 13, 2015 and has a clean discipline record.

The Miami-Dade police special victims bureau can be reached at 305-715-3300.

