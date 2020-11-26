A Miami-Dade masseur has been charged. A woman said his massage went places it shouldn’t

A Miami-Dade Massage Envy customer said her masseur’s massage included butt-squeezing and genital-rubbing, according to Florida Department of Health documents.

The accusation had a two-pronged effect — an emergency restriction slapped on Southwest Miami-Dade resident Reisner Brizuela’s massage therapist license, which he has held since Feb. 2, 2013, and a misdemeanor battery charge against him in Miami-Dade criminal court.

According to the emergency restriction order, near the end of a 90-minute massage at a Massage Envy (location not given), a woman said she lay on her stomach as Brizuela massaged her right upper inner thigh.

But, then, the woman said Brizuela “moved his hand upwards and rubbed [her] vaginal area over her undergarment” and “moved [her] undergarment to the side and rubbed her vagina for approximately 30 seconds to one minute.”

At the end of the massage, she said, he put both his hands under the blanket and “squeezed [her] buttocks with both hands.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She “felt that the touch was sexual in nature and not a routine massage movement,” the restriction order stated.

She reported Brizuela to the Massage Envy manager and Miami-Dade police. He was arrested Sept. 16 and posted $1,500 bond Sept. 17.

Brizuela’s license is now restricted to only male patients.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER