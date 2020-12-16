What happened when a Florida doctor just off probation was accused of sexual assault

A Jacksonville Beach chiropractic doctor gave up his license Thursday after the second patient since 2014 leveled a sexual assault allegation against him.

Dr. Kenneth Finger, licensed in Florida since June 2001, “agrees to never reapply for licensure as a chiropractor in the State of Florida,” said Finger’s voluntary surrender.

The Florida Department of Health says Finger, 45, has had problems keeping to his agreements before.

Finger’s probation from a 2014 allegation expired in December 2019. But in September’s emergency restriction order (ERO) that was written about by the Miami Herald, the department said he’d agreed as part of that Settlement Agreement that he wouldn’t see a female patient “without a chaperone present in the examination/treatment area.”

But, he did so on March 5.

A 20-year-old woman told a Florida Department of Health investigator that Finger “sat in a chair in front of [the woman] with an erected penis” and, during the massage, Finger’s hands and voice became “shaky.” She also said he “positioned himself to that [her] hands would be rubbing his crotch area.”

This massage session occurred at First Coast Chiropractic, the same place that Finger saw the 2014 patient whose sexual misconduct report ended with Finger’s probation.

In that session, she claimed Finger “placed his finger in [her] vagina and performed oral sex on her for approximately one minute.”

