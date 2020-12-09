A teen girl was murdered in West Miami-Dade. The reward for information is up to $10,000

Miami-Dade police are hoping the chance at more cash will loosen some lips when it comes to the murder of 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana. Information leading to the arrest of Gabriela’s killer is now worth up to $10,000.

Around 2 a.m. on May 24, Gabriela had been standing with friends outside at the Hookah Palace, a since-closed establishment in a typical West Miami-Dade strip mall at 11865 SW 26th St. Investigators say someone in a Mercedes-Benz rolling through the parking lot fired into the group and hit Gabriela.

Miami-Dade investigators said in May they know Gabriela wasn’t the target. Over six months later, they don’t know the shooter.

Anybody who knows anything can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers by phone, 305-471-8477 (TIPS); by Facebook; or by the website.

