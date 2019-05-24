Teen dead after being shot outside a hookah bar in Miami-Dade

A 17-year-old died at the hospital early Friday after being shot in the head outside a hookah bar in Southwest Miami-Dade, reports say.

According to Local10, the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. at outside the Hookah Palace near Coral Way and Southwest 118th Avenue. NBC6 reports that a 17-year-old girl was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital after being shot in the parking lot.

CBS4 says the girl was approached by “someone in an unknown vehicle who shot her.”

Miami-Dade police have not yet released information on the case, but said to “be on the lookout” for three men in a black Mercedes-Benz.



