Cops are looking for the guy who sucker punched a 70-year-old on a South Beach street

Miami Beach police released surveillance video Tuesday as they try to find the man who slugged 70-year-old Cesar Martinez from behind on a South Beach street corner.

There’s not much question about what happened on Nov. 21. Surveillance video from the Walgreens on the northeast corner of 10th Street and Alton Road shows Martinez standing on the corner and a man walking north on Alton Road, sucker punching Martinez from behind, then walking east on 10th.

While one passerby tended to Martinez, another person driving by turned down 10th Street and followed the puncher. The puncher shrugged when repeatedly asked why he did that.

Beach police describe the attacker as six-foot to six-foot-three in height and carrying around 230 pounds. Cops say the punch broke Martinez’s nose and the fall gave him body bruises and injuries to his hands.

Anyone with information to offer can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477, or go to the Crime Stoppers website.

