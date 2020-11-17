Miami Herald Logo
Man running from suspected domestic violence incident hit by train near Publix, cops say

Miami-Dade and Miami Shores police over the body of a man hit by a train Tuesday morning in Miami Shores.
Miami-Dade and Miami Shores police over the body of a man hit by a train Tuesday morning in Miami Shores. CHARLES RABIN crabin@miamiherald.com

A man running from cops investigating a domestic dispute was struck and killed by a train in Miami Shores early Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police said.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Khristopher Welch, Miami Shores police were called to a domestic dispute in a business parking lot near Northeast 92nd Street and Sixth Avenue around 6 a.m. and found an injured woman. When police began questioning the 23-year-old man, he ran away, Welch said.

“The subject fled from police officers towards the train tracks,” said Welch, who added police ordered him to stop.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the man was hit by the train or if Miami Shores police gave chase. Body parts were covered by yellow tarp along the tracks about 100 to 200 yards northwest of the busy Miami Shores Publix, which is at 9050 Biscayne Blvd. and opens at 7 a.m.

Police didn’t release the man’s name.

