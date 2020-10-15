Two joggers struck, one killed, near Miami Country Day School, police say

A BMW struck two women jogging near the intersection of Northeast 107th Street and Sixth Avenue in Miami Shores early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade police said.

One woman died in the street. Her running partner is in critical condition.

That intersection is the southwest corner of Miami Country Day School, which closed its campus for the morning, and four blocks north of Miami Shores Elementary.

Northeast 107th Street from Sixth Avenue to the canal is both a public road used by cyclists, pedestrians and kids walking to Miami Shores Elementary and parking for Country Day faculty and dropoff-pickup for Country Day’s pre-k to fifth grade students.

According to Miami-Dade police, the joggers were crossing Northeast Sixth Avenue when a driver coming south on the road hit them.

“The driver remained on the scene,” Miami-Dade police said via email. “Investigators also added that the traffic control device facing north and south on Northeast 6 Avenue was green at the time of the incident.”

