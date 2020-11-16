Miami Herald Logo
Drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade left two 5-year-olds and two adults hurt, cops say

A drive-by shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade early Monday evening left four people hurt, including a 5-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to a law enforcement source with Miami-Dade police.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Biscayne River Drive.

According to the source, a car drove by and someone inside began firing at people. Two adults and the two children were injured.

One of the children was grazed in the arm and the other in the leg. It was not clear what injuries the adults sustained.

Monday evening, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez took to social media to comment on the shooting.

“Another tragic incidence of gun violence affecting our youth this evening, this time in our Intracoastal District,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
