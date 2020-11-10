Miami Herald Logo
Men wounded in overnight triple shooting, Miami-Dade police say

A shooting in Tuesday’s first hour hospitalized three men, Miami-Dade police said.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Court around 12:58 a.m., police say, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two were taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital in stable condition. The third was taken to a hospital, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

Miami-Dade police didn’t say whether the men were on the street corner in the Naranja area, near Homestead, or on the residential property at 26600 SW 138th Ct.

David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal's domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news.
