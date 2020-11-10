Men wounded in overnight triple shooting, Miami-Dade police say

A shooting in Tuesday’s first hour hospitalized three men, Miami-Dade police said.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Court around 12:58 a.m., police say, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two were taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital in stable condition. The third was taken to a hospital, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

Miami-Dade police didn’t say whether the men were on the street corner in the Naranja area, near Homestead, or on the residential property at 26600 SW 138th Ct.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.