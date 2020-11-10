Crime
Men wounded in overnight triple shooting, Miami-Dade police say
A shooting in Tuesday’s first hour hospitalized three men, Miami-Dade police said.
When officers arrived at the intersection of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Court around 12:58 a.m., police say, they found three men with gunshot wounds. Two were taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a hospital in stable condition. The third was taken to a hospital, then airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.
Miami-Dade police didn’t say whether the men were on the street corner in the Naranja area, near Homestead, or on the residential property at 26600 SW 138th Ct.
