He was shot with a paintball gun. Then a real gun came out, cops say

A man was walking in Allapattah early Tuesday evening when he was struck by a paintball.

Police say the man approached the shooter and that’s when another shot was fired.

It wasn’t until the man got home that he realized he had been shot with a bullet from a real gun, according to police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 36th Street .

The wounded man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by a family member.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

His condition was not known Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).