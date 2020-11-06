Miami Herald Logo
Man fatally shot near a Little Haiti record store, and Miami police search for clues

A man was found shot near a record store in Little Haiti, Miami police said on Friday.

Officers found the wounded man near Northeast 55th Terrace and Second Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Several neighborhood shops are in the area, including music store Sweat Records and liquor store Bernade Beers Whole Sale.

Officers found the man while responding to a ShotSpotter call, a high-tech detection system that alerts police to gunfire in an area, Miami police spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva said.

He was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died, she said.

Police have not disclosed the man’s name or age yet and said they are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. You can also submit a tip online at www.crimestoppers305.com.

This article will be updated.

