Shots into a Broward hotel room killed a teen girl, BSO says. Two arrests have been made

A 17-year-old girl is dead after a Fort Lauderdale woman fired gunshots through a Travelodge motel room, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jayla Patton wasn’t looking for the teenager, BSO said. She was frustrated that she wasn’t being allowed into Room 123.

Patton, 23, and D’Angelo Cincord, 19, each have been charged with murder with depraved indifference without premeditation.

The girl’s name is being withheld.

According to BSO, Patton went to the Pompano Beach Travelodge, 1201 NW 31st Ave., before 2 a.m. Wednesday to talk to someone else. A relative of the 17-year-old told Patton the person she wanted to speak with wasn’t there. The relative pushed Patton back enough to close the door of the hotel room.

That’s when the fatal shots ripped through the window, the sheriff’s office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the teenager to Broward Health North, where she died.