A reward is offered as police investigate a father’s murder in a Walgreens parking lot

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter in the murder of Lauderhill’s Roderick Gallon, a killing caught on Walgreens parking lot surveillance video.

And, as Fort Lauderdale police offered the reward Tuesday, they released video of the men they believe shot Gallon pulling a car burglary just before the shooting around 2 a.m. Oct. 16. A car backs into an empty parking space and a man breaks into the sedan next to his car’s passenger side.

After finishing rummaging through that car, the group drives away. They pass Gallon, a 23-year-old father of a 4-year-old girl, and his teenage friend, rolling with him in a wheelchair. The video shows the criminals’ car circling the parking lot, then passing where Gallon is parked.

Previously released video shows Gallon and the friend approaching their car outside the Walgreens at 1 W. Sunrise Blvd. In reporting on the family’s public plea for information, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 said the two had parked there while at a party.

As they got to the car, an armed robber sneaked up on the friend and, police say, demanded jewelry. Meanwhile, another person started on the passenger side and came around to the driver’s side, where he shot Gallon after a brief interaction.

Roderick Gallon was killed Oct. 16 in the parking lot of a Fort Lauderdale Walgreens Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Those who want the reward but want to remain anonymous can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). Knowledge can also be phoned to Fort Lauderdale Det. Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093.

