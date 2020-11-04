A woman was shot and killed inside a Dania Beach bar. Deputies say she was a bystander

A woman was killed in the crossfire of a shooting between two men inside a Dania Beach bar early Wednesday, deputies said.

It happened inside Rookie’s Ale House, 3325 Griffin Road, shortly before 3 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. There was a broken window next to the bar’s entrance.

Broken windows remain where a shootout in a Dania Beach bar along Griffin Rd at 2:50am, left a woman bystander shot to death @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/KozGCcMczL — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) November 4, 2020

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that an argument between two men inside the bar escalated into gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. The woman who was shot and killed in the crossfire was a bystander, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s age and said they will not release her name until family is notified.

As for the two men, the sheriff’s office said it is temporarily withholding their names. A BSO spokeswoman said that no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with this investigation is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. You can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.