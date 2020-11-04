Miami Herald Logo
Red-shoe thief, with TVs and an ATV among the loot, repeatedly ripped off a Walmart

A thief wearing red shoes walked through the front door of a North Lauderdale Walmart five times over two months and walked out through side and back doors with televisions, printers, a kid’s ATV. No self-checkout used.

That’s according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the surveillance camera clips that make up a sort of Red Shoe Theft Video Diaries from the Walmart Supercenter at 7900 W. McNabb Rd.

Sept. 11, 12:30 p.m.: the thief comes in the front door, fills a shopping cart and heads out the back door.

Sept. 21, 3:15 p.m.: two HP printers highlighted the haul that BSO priced at nearly $500.

Sept. 28: After riding to Walmart in a white Nissan, the thief strolled in and rolled out with two televisions among almost $400 of goods in the shopping cart.

Oct. 11: the Red Shoe Thief came with help. The pair put a hoverboard, a child’s ATV and clothing valued at almost $2,000 in a cart before sliding out of the emergency exit.

Oct. 17: the Red Shoe Thief came with a woman, put two televisions in a cart and left via the west side emergency door. Two cohorts in a Chevrolet Equinox awaited their arrival for the getaway.

Anyone who knows anything can call BSO at 954-720-2250. To stay anonymous, you can reach Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or via the Broward Crime Stoppers website. A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

