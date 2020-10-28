A driveway robbery and home invasion in suburbia. The getaway car? A newish Lexus SUV

A Tamarac woman’s week began with her walking out to her car, then being hustled back into her house at gunpoint and tied up while robbers tore through her home.

All this was seen on surveillance video released Wednesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had her car door open when two men dressed entirely in black jumped out of a 2019 or 2020 white Lexus SUV NX300 F Sport parked in front of her house and ordered her back into the house. BSO described the masks, hard to see on the video, as “dark, shiny, plastic, skull masks.”

Interior cameras show the two making a theft march through the house. A woman dressed in dark clothes with a head wrap comes to the door, opens it to say something to her partners inside, then closes the door before using a sleeve to wipe it down. BSO said whatever she said was in Creole.

They left with $2,700 of loot, BSO said.

Anybody who knows something about this can call BSO Robbery Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4547. To stay anonymous and give information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 TIPS) or go to the Broward Crime Stoppers website.