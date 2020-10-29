Crime
Thieves got dogs, guns, grenades and clothes in an $87,000 Miami home theft, cops say
Thieves seen on Ring doorbell notification made an eclectic haul from a Miami home overnight Monday, police say.
After the notification showed a homeowner thieves in masks at his house around 3:18 a.m., he told police he raced home to his residence in the 4100 block of Northwest 10th Avenue to find his back door open.
What he didn’t find inside that had been there:
▪ Three French bulldogs worth a combined $60,000;
▪ Nine guns worth a combined $7,500;
▪ 20 flash bang grenades (of unspecified worth);
▪ $20,000 of designer clothes.
Anyone who knows something about this robbery can call Miami police’s robbery unit at 305-603-6030. If you know something, but don’t want anybody to know you, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the Crime Stoppers of Miami website.
