Man found dead between a Miami-Dade gas station and a medical marijuana dispensary

Police are investigating after a man was found dead near a gas station and a medical marijuana dispensary in North Miami-Dade.

The man was shot, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Video taken by local TV stations early Wednesday showed the Speedway gas station at Northwest 167th Street and Second Avenue blocked off with crime tape, a large tanker truck parked next to the gas pumps.

The man’s body was found between the gas station and Curaleaf, a cannabis dispensary, Local 10 reported. The gas station is across the street from Jackson North Medical Center.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

