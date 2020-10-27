Miami stabbing kills one woman, injuries another, police say. A relative is detained

Miami police are investigating a stabbing that left one woman dead and another injured Tuesday night.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police received a call of people stabbed in the 2300 block of Southwest 26th Street, police said.

Officers found two stabbed women and a man whom police thought to be mentally ill. One of the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was detained. Police believe the two victims and man are related.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

