New surveillance video shows two wanted in Fort Lauderdale bus terminal homicide

Fort Lauderdale police are looking for two people they say are connected to a bus terminal shooting on Saturday that killed one person and injured two others.

At about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, an unidentified woman spoke briefly with one of three people, identified as 28-year-old Davonta Gaines, across the street from the Broward Central Bus Terminal, at 101 NW First Ave., police said.

She then crossed the street to the terminal, where she spoke to a man believed to be the shooter. When Gaines walked into the terminal, the shooter fired at him as well as two bystanders, police said.

Surveillance video showed the woman and the shooter fleeing toward Riverwalk along the New River waterway in Fort Lauderdale. They got into a nearby car and left.

All three victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The two bystanders received non-life-threatening injuries. One has recovered and was released while the other was still at Broward Health, police said. Gaines died from his injures Saturday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and homicide are asked to call Detective Sergeant Steve Novak at 954-828-5556, Detective Michael Benson at 954-828-6561 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.