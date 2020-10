rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

A 19-year-old was found in Monday’s predawn hours shot to death in a parked Infiniti.

Sunrise police identified the young man found at the Sunrise on the Green apartments, 4001 N. University Drive, as Ke’Shawn Reed.

The police did not reveal any other details about the incident.

