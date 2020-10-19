Man arrested after double fatal hit-and-run in Broward had a hit-and-run last year

The man arrested on charges of being the driver in a hit-and-run that killed two men on a scooter in Pompano Beach Sunday doesn’t have a driver’s license. But he does have a driving history of hit-and-run.

As of Monday morning, Pompano Beach resident Evil Danilo Morataya Perez sits in Broward Main Jail on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and two counts of driving on suspended license when in a crash involving death and serious injury. There’s also an immigration hold on him.

In February, Morataya Perez pleaded no contest to misdemeanors of leaving an accident with more than $50 in damage and driving without a valid driver’s license after a Nov. 19 crash less than half a mile from where Sunday’s happened.

As described in the accident report of the Nov. 19 incident, the driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was heading east on Southwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach when he obeyed the stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 10th Drive. Morataya Perez, rolling south on Southwest 10th Drive in a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck, also stopped at the intersection, though no stop sign or traffic light asked him to do so.

Seeing Morataya Perez’s unnecessary pause, the red Ram driver started forward. Suddenly, Morataya Perez did, too, and hit the red Ram on the left side, in front of the truck cabin.

After the crash of Rams, both drivers got out, looked at their trucks, then Morataya Perez got back into his truck and left. The Broward Sheriff’s Office tracked the truck to its owner in Fort Lauderdale a month later.

The blue Dodge Ram’s owner said he figured from the location of the crash, one of his employees who lived near the site probably was driving the truck. Morataya Perez lives about 350 yards from the accident site.

The owner called BSO to his home two days later where Morataya Perez admitted he was driving the truck without a license. He paid a $336 fine as a sentence.

