Two men killed and one man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Broward County

A hit-and-run killed two men in Pompano Beach early Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said they found the two men, who had been on a Honda scooter, in the northbound lanes in the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. Video from WSVN-Channel 7 video showed scooter parts scattered around the covered bodies.

The sheriff’s office also said a Toyota Camry driver caused the damage by rear-ending the scooter around 6:41 a.m., and that a tip led them to the Camry at 10:30 a.m.

The driver was arrested.

The Toyota driver’s name will be released later. The victims’ relatives need to be notified before their names are released.

