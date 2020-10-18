Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Two men killed and one man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Broward County

A hit-and-run killed two men in Pompano Beach early Sunday morning, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

BSO said they found the two men, who had been on a Honda scooter, in the northbound lanes in the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. Video from WSVN-Channel 7 video showed scooter parts scattered around the covered bodies.

The sheriff’s office also said a Toyota Camry driver caused the damage by rear-ending the scooter around 6:41 a.m., and that a tip led them to the Camry at 10:30 a.m.

The driver was arrested.

The Toyota driver’s name will be released later. The victims’ relatives need to be notified before their names are released.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service