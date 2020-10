A man died in Miami’s Brownsville area Tuesday morning after a shooting just a block away from where officers were working another case, Miami-Dade police said.

After hearing the shots, police checking the area near Northwest 27th Avenue and 42nd Street found the victim. One person has been detained, but that person’s connection to the killing, if any, remains unclear.

This developing story will be updated.

